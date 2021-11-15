Amarc Secures Additional Investment from Freeport-McMoRan, Provides Update on Its JOY Copper-Gold District, Golden Horseshoe Trend, BC
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce that Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") has for the second time this year …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce that Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") has for the second time this year accelerated its investment into the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the "JOY") located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe trend, north-central British Columbia ("BC") (see Amarc release August 4, 2021). Freeport has increased its Year 1 contribution to the 2021 JOY exploration program by ~50% - from $4 million to $5.94 million.
"The Amarc technical team recently completed a successful 2021 exploration program at our JOY District," said Amarc President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson. "This comprehensive program included both core drilling and insightful modelling of the PINE copper-gold deposit, along with geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys in the area of the PINE Deposit and over other key copper-gold deposit targets throughout the District. Our team is currently working to integrate the results, as they are received, into our existing data sets in order to define next year's deposit delineation and district exploration programs."
Nicolson said Amarc was pleased to welcome several members of Freeport's senior exploration management team from Canada and the United States to site this summer, which further strengthened the alliance between the partners and capitalized on the depth of porphyry copper-gold deposit discovery knowledge each possesses. She commended the field crew working at JOY this season for completing an ambitious and challenging program safely, on-time and without incident.
The Amarc and Freeport Team Review PINE Deposit Historical Drill Core
Highlights of the JOY 2021 Exploration Program
- Nine core holes completed over 4,300 m of drilling.
- Drilling included three high-priority, long core holes (up to 701 m) at the PINE Deposit that began to test the depths and lateral extent of the porphyry Cu-Au mineralization. These are the first holes drilled at the PINE Deposit by Amarc.
- A single, long drill hole (707 m) was drilled at the MEX Deposit area to test the potential depth extension of this mineralized porphyry Cu-Au system, below historical drilling.
- In addition, five initial core holes (271 m to 404 m in length) were drilled to test four prioritized porphyry Cu-Au targets, delineated by geochemical, Induced Polarization ("IP"), airborne magnetic and geological surveys, which include the Twins and Canyon targets (both >5 km2 in area).
- At the PINE Deposit, more than 60 historical core holes were re-logged and surface geological mapping completed in order to target drilling of internal, lateral and depth extensions to the deposit for next season. A number of additional historical drill holes from the MEX Deposit target and other porphyry Cu-Au exploration targets were also re-logged to inform ongoing exploration efforts throughout the District.
- 42 line-km of IP survey were completed adjacent and to the north of the PINE deposit, and over the Canyon, Twins, SW Takla and Central Takla exploration targets. Data from this survey is being merged with information from the 112 line-km IP survey previously completed by Amarc, and historical coverage by Gold Fields. IP chargeability surveys measure the relative quantity of sulphide mineralization and are particularly effective in detecting porphyry Cu deposits covered by overburden.
Notably, IP chargeability survey results over the partially overburden covered Twins exploration target have outlined a sulphide system extending over ~5 km2 that remains open to the south and east. Within this area, a new >2.5 km2 high contrast IP chargeability response has been partly delineated. This area is characterized by a number of discrete magnetic-high features, is transected by a series of interpreted structures and is centered on a known occurrence of moderate to strongly altered monzonite intrusive that is locally host to porphyry-style chalcopyrite-bearing veinlets. This new area of high contrast IP chargeability remains to be drill tested.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare