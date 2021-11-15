Amarc Secures Additional Investment from Freeport-McMoRan, Provides Update on Its JOY Copper-Gold District, Golden Horseshoe Trend, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce that Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") has for the second time this year accelerated its investment into the Company's JOY Cu-Au District, (the "JOY") located in the Toodoggone region of the Golden Horseshoe trend, north-central British Columbia ("BC") (see Amarc release August 4, 2021). Freeport has increased its Year 1 contribution to the 2021 JOY exploration program by ~50% - from $4 million to $5.94 million.

"The Amarc technical team recently completed a successful 2021 exploration program at our JOY District," said Amarc President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson. "This comprehensive program included both core drilling and insightful modelling of the PINE copper-gold deposit, along with geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys in the area of the PINE Deposit and over other key copper-gold deposit targets throughout the District. Our team is currently working to integrate the results, as they are received, into our existing data sets in order to define next year's deposit delineation and district exploration programs."