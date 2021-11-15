checkAd

Schweizer Electronic AG:SCHWEIZER Expands to North America

SCHRAMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SCHWEIZER is taking another important step towards the global positioning of the company. Under the name Schweizer Electronic Americas, Inc. the company has founded its own sales company in the …

SCHRAMBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SCHWEIZER is taking another important step towards the global positioning of the company. Under the name Schweizer Electronic Americas, Inc. the company has founded its own sales company in the USA, based in Wilmington, Delaware. In addition to its headquarters in Schramberg, Germany, as well as its new, state-of-the-art high-tech production facility in Jintan, China, the company expects to gain greater access to the American market with a focus on the USA, Canada and Mexico. SCHWEIZER will address the target markets of automotive, aviation and industry in particular.

SCHWEIZER was able to win Robert Davenport for the sales company. Davenport has extensive experience in PCB technology. Most recently, he worked as Director Sales Automotive at the American PCB company TTM. Here, Davenport led a global sales team and worked with key customers of the North American electronics companies with a focus on automotive. Davenport began his career with a mechanical engineering degree at Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis and then held various positions over many years from engineering to quality and sales. For SCHWEIZER, it is a great win to have found an employee for the new sales company who has many years of experience in opening up the American market.

SCHWEIZER, a company with a unique technology portfolio and the highest quality standards. Thanks to the significant increase in capacity over the last two years with the new plant in China, SCHWEIZER has already created the conditions for reaching new regions and markets with its advanced products and solutions. Thomas Rall, Director of Sales, is pleased about the upcoming collaboration: "North America is a highly interesting and dynamic market that opens up great potential for our technologies. With Robert Davenport, we have succeeded in finding a highly experienced employee to successfully tap into these opportunities."

About SCHWEIZER
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").

For further information please contact:

Sales Office America
Robert Davenport
Schweizer Electronic Americas, Inc.
Phone: +1-317-432-2008
E-mail: robert.davenport@schweizer.ag

Sales Office Germany
Thomas Rall
Schweizer Electronic AG
Einsteinstraße 10
78713 Schramberg
Phone: +49 7422 / 512-244
E-mail: thomas.rall@schweizer.ag

Besuchen Sie unsere Webseite: www.schweizer.ag

SOURCE: Schweizer Electronic AG

Foto: Accesswire


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672839/Schweizer-Electronic-AGSCHWEIZER-Exp ...

