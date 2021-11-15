checkAd

Global Industrial Appoints Adina Storch to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, recently announced the appointment of Adina Storch to Senior Vice President and …

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, recently announced the appointment of Adina Storch to Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Ms. Storch will report to Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Global Industrial, and be responsible for managing the Company's legal, risk management and compliance functions. Ms. Storch will also serve as Corporate Secretary to the Company's Board of Directors.

Barry Litwin said, "Adina is a senior leader and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience. I have the utmost confidence in her ability to excel in this role and to help Global Industrial continue to execute on its strategic plan. I look forward to her counsel and contributions."

Adina Storch said, "I am excited to join the Global Industrial family. The Company's customer-centric strategy and entrepreneurial approach have been at the core of its success and reflect a commitment to its customers and employees. I look forward to working with Barry and the rest of the team, and helping the Company continue to succeed and grow."

Ms. Storch most recently served as the General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary of Cedar Realty Trust. Prior to Cedar Realty Trust, she was a partner at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman LLP and an associate with the Paris office of Shearman & Sterling LLP. Before leaving private practice, Ms. Storch was named a New York Super Lawyer and one of the Top Women Attorneys in New York. In her in-house role, she has twice earned the prestigious Top General Counsel Award from the First Chair organization, a peer recognition awarded to in-house counsel who have, through hard work and innovation, made significant contributions to the legal community. Ms. Storch graduated summa cum laude from Yale College, where she was elected president of Phi Beta Kappa for her class, and received her J.D. from Yale Law School, where she was a senior editor of The Yale Law Journal.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672737/Global-Industrial-Appoints-Adina-Sto ...

