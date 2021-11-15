Plant-Based Food & Beverage Company Led by All Women C-Suite and Board Completes IPO and Will Commence Trading on the TSX-V Under the Ticker Symbol "MYLK"

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ("Planting Hope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, following completion of its successful initial public offering, that its subordinate voting shares ("Shares") have been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the ticker symbol "MYLK" and are expected to begin trading at market open on November 18, 2021.

"We are not your average IPO. We are passionate about the planet, we care about what we consume and creating value for our owners is our top priority," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "We are proudly growing a company focused on the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly plant-based food and beverages. Our mission is to make an impact."

Julia continued, "We are disrupting the entire industry with our sesamemilk: all of the nutrition, none of the dairy and sustainable for the planet - we believe sesamemilk is the liquid gold of plant-based milks. We are proud to begin trading on the TSX-V and to be accessible to all investors aligned with our vision to become the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly plant-based food and beverage company. This financing provides us with significant resources to scale, launch new and innovative products and disrupt the entire plant-based food industry."

How We're Changing the World

Our Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk brand is a more nutritious and more sustainable plant-based milk made from sesame seeds. Sesame requires comparatively little water and resources to cultivate; it is drought resistant and naturally pest-resistant and bee-friendly. Our sesamemilk upcycles the by-product of sesame oil extraction, the most nutritious part of the seed.

We have invested substantially over several years in research and development and formulation with top flavorists and beverage scientists to develop and refine sesamemilk.

We use proprietary formulas that incorporate new ingredients and processing technology to consistently deliver a balance of taste, nutrition and planet-friendly practices to our consumers.

Our supply chain has been developed to scale, with high-quality ingredient suppliers and production partners and we have established Hope and Sesame® sesamemilk with major distributors (UNFI, Kehe) and key retailers (Kroger, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market Canada, Amazon).

Our innovative award-winning brands span fast-growth categories, including plant-based snacks. We have a full product pipeline staged which we expect to begin rolling out over the next two quarters, including new sesamemilk flavors and formats, plus breakthrough product and sustainable packaging innovation from our two plant-based snack brands, Veggicopia and Mozaics.

See how Planting Hope and the magic of sesame seeds are delivering better nutrition and a better tomorrow at https://vimeo.com/639173195?embedded=true&source=vimeo_logo&owner=1549 ....