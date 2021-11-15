checkAd

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetometer Survey On the Mogold and PG Highway Projects, Val-D’Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce completion of drone-supported magnetometer surveys over their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK) is pleased to announce completion of drone-supported magnetometer surveys over their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The contractor, Geophysique TMC, acquired magnetic data using their Vision 4K unmanned UAV armed with a Scintrex Cs-VI Cesium Vaper magnetometer, completing 153 line kilometers of survey at 50 metres line spacing over the two adjoining claim blocks. The survey is designed to map geologic features that may be related to platinum group element (PGE) and gold mineralization (see previous news release).

Results of the magnetometer survey are expected in the coming weeks. Geologic crews are currently conducting ground surveys over the two project areas, and are expected to utilize the detailed magnetic survey results to assist in targeting areas for further exploration.

The Black Tusk exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/672789/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Completes-A ...

