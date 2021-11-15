checkAd

Celcuity Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Pfizer to Provide Ibrance(R) (palbociclib) for Planned Phase 3 Clinical Trial

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it …

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer to provide Ibrance® (palbociclib) for use in Celcuity's Phase 3 clinical trial at no cost to Celcuity.

As previously disclosed, Celcuity expects to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial in the first half of 2022 to evaluate gedatolisib, the company's pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, in combination with palbociclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, and Faslodex® (fulvestrant), a selective endocrine receptor degrader, in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. Further details about the design of the clinical trial will be provided once feedback is obtained from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"We are excited that Pfizer is providing palbociclib for this important Phase 3 clinical trial," said Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Celcuity. "Our goal is to address the significant unmet need for new therapeutic options for patients who progressed on their first line of treatment for ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer."

About Gedatolisib

Gedatolisib is a potent, reversible dual inhibitor that selectively targets all Class I isoforms of PI3K and mTOR. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. Inhibiting all four PI3K isoforms, as gedatolisib does, limits the potential confounding effect of isoform interaction that may occur with isoform-specific PI3K inhibitors. Inhibiting mTOR also addresses potential resistance mechanisms that can result when PI3K isoforms are targeted in the absence of mTOR inhibition. A robust response rate and a favorable safety profile were observed in an on-going Phase 1b clinical trial that evaluated gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and endocrine therapy in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer. Based on these results, a Phase 3 clinical trial is planned.

Seite 1 von 3
Celcuity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celcuity Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Pfizer to Provide Ibrance(R) (palbociclib) for Planned Phase 3 Clinical Trial MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing an integrated therapeutic and companion diagnostic strategy for treating patients with cancer, today announced that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill: LPI in Part A of RHB-107 P2/3 COVID Study
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...