EYEfi Signs Strategic Engagement to Support Growing Opportunities in California and the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce an agreement with Thomas Armstrong of Tyley Capital Group, LLC in California, to facilitate the development of opportunities in EYEfi's SPARC technology and associated product suite, for use in autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial/sea vehicles and drones, and across a wide range of industry and defense applications in the United States. Mr. Armstrong has over 37 years of legal experience in representing companies and investors in venture capital financings, private placements, angel financings, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters. His practice includes representation of companies and investors in various industries including medical devices, software, internet, consumer goods, telematics and entertainment. Mr. Armstrong is also a FINRA registered investment banker holding a Series 63 license, a Series 79 license and a Series 82 license.

EYEfi's geospatial technology, ‘EYEfi SPARC' powers EYEfi's product suite, such as EYEfi Cloud and our Smartphone App, SpatialEye, and has registered patents in 7 countries including Canada and the United States. The technology includes a set of proprietary algorithms that can be installed on cameras and sensors and used to determine the location of any object being viewed or pointed at by the device. The system does not use GPS, satellite, or the internet and is totally covert and undetectable when in use. The algorithms also have several proprietary modules, for instance, an image that has been captured using SPARC can be shared or integrated into 3rd party applications to conduct a real-time query on any pixel to pull location data, plus any other dataset on the internet that is relevant to that location at that time.

There is a broad range of use cases for the SPARC technology for use in drones, autonomous vehicles, military, defense, smartphone, on-person, and wearable devices, that can all leverage geo-spatial and 3D data to provide real-time targeting of geo-locations using cameras; significantly extending their on-board sensory from just meters to miles, using EYEfi's proprietary SPARC technology.

Mr. Armstrong, as an industry veteran in the United States, is well placed to assist the Company with strategic introductions to potential new US based customers and distributors with several key targets having already beenidentified.

Accesswire
15.11.2021   

