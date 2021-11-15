checkAd

Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC:WHSI) Engages Mazars In The Effort To Obtain HITRUST Certification

Mazars Is A Leading International Audit, Tax And Advisory Firm; The HITRUST CSF® Is A System That Helps Organizations Comply With HIPAA And Other Regulations

HITRUST CSF® Is The Most Widely Used Security Framework In The U.S. Healthcare Industry Today.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI), is a manufacturer of proprietary personals medical alarms that possess a multitude of functionalities (e.g. home security devices for Seniors, emergency response systems for employees that work alone). WHSI markets its products to and through its global distribution network of independent dealers. These dealers sell direct to consumers with clients such as hospitals, home healthcare providers, and home security markets. Today, WHSI announced it has contracted with Mazars, a top global compliance expert, to help them perform efforts to obtain HITRUST certification in its products and systems.

Graphical user interface, applicationDescription automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

The HITRUST organization, in partner with other technology and information security leaders, created and maintains the Common Security Framework (CSF). HITRUST is not a new set of standards. The HITRUST CSF® is a system that helps organizations comply with HIPAA and other regulations such as PCI, NIST, and ICO through a detailed, yet flexible and efficient approach for regulatory and compliance management. The most widely used security framework in the U.S. healthcare industry today, the HITRUST CSF is continually updated and improved.

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is United States legislative act that was signed into law in August 1996. In 2013, HIPAA was expanded with the HIPAA Omnibus Rule to implement additional guidelines in accordance with the guidelines set forth in the HITECH Act. HIPAA outlines requirements for healthcare organizations and their business associates related to ensuring the security of sensitive patient data.

The HITRUST CSF maps the CSF controls to specific HIPAA standards and specifications. Many specifications are mapped to multiple CSF controls. Each CSF control has multiple levels with varying requirements, so that organizations can implement the most relevant requirements for each control based on systems, organizational considerations, and regulatory risk factors.

HITRUST builds on HIPAA. It takes HIPAA, a non-standardized and non-prescriptive compliance framework, and creates a standardized compliance framework, assessment, and certification process for the healthcare industry.

