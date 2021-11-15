checkAd

Orbsat Corp Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Revenues Driven by 52.2% Increase in Net Sales

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ:OSAT, OSATW) ("Orbsat" or the "Company"), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions through next-generation satellite technology, today announced record quarterly revenue for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial highlights of the quarter ended September 30, 2021 include:

  • Net sales for the third quarter reached a record of $2,250,278, an increase of over 52% from the third quarter results of $1,475,393 reported in the comparable period in 2020. Driving the sales increase was continued strong global e-commerce demand for satellite-based communications, specifically IoT tracking and recurring revenue airtime services. Year-to-date, IoT satellite tracking sales have increased 109% and recurring revenue airtime services reached an all-time high.
  • Continuing strong demand in the UK, US and major European markets drove increased sales at the Company's Global Telesat Communications Ltd. ("GTC") unit in the U.K. by nearly 50% and at the Company's US unit, Orbital Satcom Corp. ("OSC"), by nearly 60%.
  • The Company completed sales transactions in 107 countries including all 27 countries in the EU, all 50 US states, and many countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and South America during the third quarter. It is notable that monthly sales in July, August, and September all reached record levels.
  • Gross profit margins for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 26% versus 24.1% reported in the same period ended September 30, 2020.
  • Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $2,305,549 compared to a net loss of $1,100,451 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increased loss was primarily caused by non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation from the recruitment of senior management, costs associated with hiring additional employees, and continued investment in upgrades to the Company's global information technology infrastructure required to support continued e-commerce expansion activities.
  • The Company ended the quarter with approximately $17.14 million in cash.

"Our record third quarter results reflect the continuation of the strong growth trends Orbsat has experienced across nearly every geographic market since the start of 2021. Orbsat's sales performance is an impressive achievement as it comes during a time where global supply chain disruptions weigh heavily on the ability to secure inventory to sell," said Charles M. Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of Orbsat.

