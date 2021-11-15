checkAd

Aptevo Therapeutics Announces the Presentation of Two Abstracts at the Upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that the Company will present two abstracts at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held virtually and in-person in Atlanta, Ga. December 11-14, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: "Tolerability and Single Agent Anti-Neoplastic Activity of the CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436 in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory AML or MDS"
Lead Author: Justin M. Watts, M.D., Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and University of Miami Health System, Miami, Florida
Date/Time: Monday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
Online Access: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper149337.html

Title: "Risk and Severity of Cytokine Release Syndrome in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory AML or MDS Treated with CD3xCD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436"
Lead Author: Tara L. Lin, M.D., University of Kansas Cancer Center, Westwood, Kansas
Date/Time: Monday, December 13, 2021, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM
Online Access: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2021/webprogram/Paper149366.html

About APVO436
Overexpression of CD123 is the hallmark of many forms of leukemia. Aptevo's lead proprietary drug candidate, APVO436 is a bispecific ADAPTIR that targets CD123 x CD3 and is designed to redirect the immune system of the patient to destroy leukemia cells expressing the target CD123 molecule on their surface. This antibody-like recombinant protein therapeutic is designed to engage both leukemia cells and T-cells of the immune system and bring them closely together to trigger a rapid and complete destruction of leukemia cells. APVO436 has been engineered using Aptevo's proprietary and enabling bioengineering methods and is designed to reduce the likelihood and severity of an unintended and potentially harmful activation of the immune system. APVO436 has been engineered to stay in the blood circulation long enough to locate, bind with and destroy target leukemia cells. APVO436 has received orphan drug designation ("orphan status") for AML according to the Orphan Drug Act.

