checkAd

SilverSun Technologies to Acquire Acumatica Division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business software applications and managed IT services, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK …

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business software applications and managed IT services, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK Technologies, Inc., has signed a letter of intent to acquire the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc., a leading Atlanta-based reseller of Acumatica ERP software solutions. Over the last 10 years, Dynamic Tech Services has sold and implemented Acumatica solutions to clientele spanning over half of the United States, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

SWK Technologies is one of the largest Acumatica business partners in North America, and was Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and Distribution Partner of the Year in 2020. SWK is laser-focused on enabling the digital transformation of its over 5000 customers, and the cloud-based Acumatica ERP solution is an important part of its product portfolio.

Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK Technologies, stated, "We are very excited about this acquisition. Our Acumatica customer base will increase by roughly 30% as a result of this transaction, and we will be onboarding talented and experienced resources to help us further scale our business. Joel Gress and his team have been part of the Acumatica ecosystem for over 10 years, and we are looking forward to having them join us as we continue to rapidly expand our cloud practices."

Joel Gress commented, "Our companies have worked jointly together in the past, and we know each other well. The customer‐focused approach and corporate culture at SWK is very similar to ours. The skill set of their team is exceptional, and both companies share the same corporate values. There are tremendous opportunities ahead, and the size and scale of the combined organizations will enable SWK to take full advantage of these opportunities."

It is anticipated that the transaction, which is subject to the signing of definitive agreements and customary closing conditions, will close by year end.

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise, in the Cloud, or in a hybrid cloud environment. As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI"), Human Capital Management ("HCM") and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated managed cloud and IT services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

Seite 1 von 2
SilverSun Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SilverSun Technologies to Acquire Acumatica Division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc. EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business software applications and managed IT services, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SWK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill: LPI in Part A of RHB-107 P2/3 COVID Study
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...