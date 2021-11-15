Novusterra Inc. Expands Team with Hire of Farai Gundan as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Novusterra Inc. (Private) ("Novusterra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing company focused on developing and commercializing high-value products and applications from graphene, today announced that it has expanded its team with the hiring of Farai Gundan as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Andrew Weeraratne, CEO of Novusterra commented, "As we progress towards a public listing on a national exchange, we have put an emphasis on attracting a very high-caliber team to help drive the business forward. We couldn't be happier that Farai has join our team given her skill set, experiences and passion for creating shareholder value. Her experiences provide a wide breadth of value to our shareholders in regards to financial compliance and reporting but also with helping drive strategic direction and communicating with Wall Street. We have an exciting year ahead as we embark on our growth plans to bring innovative materials to a diverse set of industries!"

About Farai Gundan

Farai is a US-based corporate strategist, communications expert, and thought leader on emerging markets. She has served as Managing Partner for Ivyard from 2015 to October 2021 where she had oversight for client engagements including financial reporting, cash managing, legal and corporate matters and served as liaison between clients and stakeholders. In her role as Managing Partner, she drove business and financial operations and built organic and inorganic revenue growth for the company. She worked at KMPG from 2004 to 2007 where she participated in the successful turnaround of a distressed Big Three auto firm and divestiture of a large multinational automotive maker of trucks and luxury cars from its subsidiary, one of the Big Three automotive companies. She worked in Corporate Finance at Daimler Chrysler and Chrysler LLC, where she obtained extensive financial management experience, including internal and external controls, cash forecasting and management, Sarbanes Oxley compliance, SEC and public reporting.