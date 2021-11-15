checkAd

Beyond Commerce Reports 4% Increase in Revenue and Reduced Operating Loss for its Q3 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021").

Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2021 (compared with Q3 2020)

  • Revenue increased 4% to $1.0 million
  • Gross profit increased 12% to $0.7 million
  • Gross margin increased to 71.9% from 66.8%

Management Commentary

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are beginning to see our Service 800 clients increase their activity with us. While renewals had been strong over the past year, the revenue impact was delayed due to the pandemic and general business slowdown. Our team remains active in identifying growth opportunities that are both organic and acquisitive. We continue to analyze varying opportunities to increase our shareholder value over the long-term."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021:

  • Revenue: For the three months ended September 30, 2021, revenue was $1.0 million, an increase of $0.0 million, or 4%, compared with $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Gross Profit: For the three months ended September 30, 2021, gross profit was $0.7 million, an increase of $0.1 million, or 12%, compared with $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The resulting gross margin was 71.9%, compared with 66.8% for the same quarter last year.
  • Total Operating Expenses: For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total operating expenses were $1.5 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 7%, compared with $1.7 million for the same quarter last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 150% from 168% for the quarter just ended, reflecting the Company's focus on increasing revenue, reducing expenses, and performing more efficiently. Management believes this ratio will decrease going forward as revenues continue to grow at a higher rate than operating expenses.
  • Operating Loss: For the three months ended September 30, 2021, operating loss was $0.5 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.7 million for the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net loss was $1.5 million, or ($0.00) per share, compared with a net loss of $7.7 million, or a net loss of ($0.00) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Cash: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.3 million as of September 30, 2021.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021:

