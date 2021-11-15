Beyond Commerce Reports 4% Increase in Revenue and Reduced Operating Loss for its Q3 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021").

Revenue increased 4% to $1.0 million

Gross profit increased 12% to $0.7 million

Gross margin increased to 71.9% from 66.8%

Management Commentary

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are beginning to see our Service 800 clients increase their activity with us. While renewals had been strong over the past year, the revenue impact was delayed due to the pandemic and general business slowdown. Our team remains active in identifying growth opportunities that are both organic and acquisitive. We continue to analyze varying opportunities to increase our shareholder value over the long-term."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021:

Revenue: For the three months ended September 30, 2021, revenue was $1.0 million, an increase of $0.0 million, or 4%, compared with $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021: