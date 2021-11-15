RYAH and Ei.Ventures Enter Into Letter of Intent to Develop New Delivery Solutions for Psychedelic Research

The proposed collaboration is expected to:

Assess the compatibility of the RYAH Smart Patch delivery and monitoring device, software, and data platform with Ei.Ventures' proprietary psychedelic formulations

Further Ei.Ventures' research and development strategy, accelerating use testing on controlled delivery and monitoring of psychoactive compounds for mental wellness treatments

Position the companies toward a commercial licensing arrangement to deliver psychedelic therapies, in anticipation of governmentally approved treatment options for mental healthcare

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent") with Emotional Intelligence Ventures ("Ei.Ventures"), a leading psychedelic formulation and therapeutic research company. The collaboration is aimed at developing new delivery solutions for Ei.Ventures' psychoactive compounds using RYAH's Smart devices and data analytics, with the goal of advancing patient care to further address the current global mental health crisis.

The executed Letter of Intent initiates a collaboration that is anticipated to culminate into the parties negotiating and finalizing certain definitive research and development (R&D), licensing, and distribution agreements between the parties (the "Definitive Agreements"). The Definitive Agreements, if entered into, are expected to provide for RYAH's licensing of certain intellectual property relating to its Smart Patch device and data analytics to Ei.Ventures for, among other things, R&D and potential commercialization, by Ei.Ventures, of certain psychedelic mushroom formulations in conjunction with RYAH's Smart Patch hardware, software, and patient session analytics. It is anticipated the terms of any such licensing and R&D agreements, including any potential hardware and software customizations, will be agreed upon in the Definitive Agreements.

"This marks a new era for RYAH Group, as we look to expand our non-medicine touching technologies and treatments to support industry partners engaged in the psychedelics markets, in addition to medical cannabis," said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH. "Our cutting-edge devices and data analytics are designed to work with a wide range of plant-based medicines, making it a logical next step for the Company to partner with Ei.Ventures, which is a leader in psychedelic research, formulation and mental healthcare."