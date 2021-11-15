Altamira Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at AHA Scientific Sessions 2021

In Western countries, AAA affects about one subject in 20 over a lifetime. 1 AAA rupture is a life-threatening condition that leads to death in 80% of cases and is responsible for 1-2% of deaths in those older than 65 years. 2

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) ("Altamira" or the "Company"), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced the presentation of data from two studies by a research group at Washington University, St. Louis, MO, on the use of the Company's RNA delivery platforms for extrahepatic nucleotide delivery in the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm ("AAA") at the American Heart Association ("AHA") Scientific Sessions, taking place on November 13-15, 2021.

Both studies were designed, conducted, and analyzed independently of Altamira and sponsored in part by research grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Veterans Administration. They utilized the peptide delivery platform invented at Washington University and licensed to Altamira, which is now under development as OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™.

In the first study, siRNA polyplexes were used to reduce the expression of the NF-kB p50 subunit, a critical key modulator of the inflammatory process in AAA.3 The study, which was performed in two murine AAA models, showed that systemic delivery of the siRNA polyplexes mitigated AAA expansion and protected 100% of mice from rupture (and sudden death), respectively. In both models, knockdown of p50 was accompanied by significant decrease in inflammatory infiltrate, release of various cytokines, inducible nitric oxide synthase expression, and cell apoptosis.

In the second proof-of-concept study, mRNA polyplexes were used to enhance the expression of SOD2 (superoxide dismutase 2), a key modulator of mitochondrial oxidative stress that is implicated in AAA.4 The study demonstrated that systemic delivery of the mRNA polyplexes suppressed expansion of AAA, accompanied by enhanced SOD2 protein expression in aortic wall tissue, decreased inducible nitric oxide synthase expression, and lowered nitric oxide production and cell death.