checkAd

DNA Brands Signs Joint Venture Agreement

LOS ANGELES, CA and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / DNA Brands is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement with a partner located in Los Angeles, California. Under the terms of the agreement DNA Brands will be the …

LOS ANGELES, CA and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / DNA Brands is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement with a partner located in Los Angeles, California. Under the terms of the agreement DNA Brands will be the majority owner of a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, Green Thumb Ventures LLC, a Colorado Corp. The purpose of this subsidiary will be to identify and cherry pick distressed assets of value, specifically in the cannabis space.

Foto: Accesswire

The California cannabis market is the world's largest and federal legalization is anticipated to be around the corner. The price of wholesale cannabis, licenses and facilities in California are at all time lows. Businesses are hurting and feeling the pinch. Green Thumb Ventures LLC plans to strategically identify undervalued cannabis projects that are overextended and in need of additional financing but which provide immediate value for an equity investor.

Green Thumb Ventures has identified its first opportunities which include a licensed Manufacturer, Distributor and Retail delivery business, prime Humboldt County Cultivation properties. These ventures are well operated and managed but market conditions and pricing will allow us to acquire controlling stakes and become vertically integrated with very little investment.

By the numbers: With approximately 28 million people of age, California is the largest legal cannabis market in the world - nearly twice the size of New York's legal market (15 million). California generated $4.4 billion in legal marijuana sales in 2020, or roughly 20% of global cannabis sales.

In staying in line with the Berkshire Hathaway model, DNA plans to use Green Thumb Ventures as a holding company to acquire and employ distressed cannabis assets. Under the terms of the agreement DNA will finance the acquisition of projects into Green Thumb Ventures LLC. Its partner in Southern California will be led by minority business owner and cannabis veteran, Mr. Rendhel Pierre-Louis.

About Mr. Rendhel (Ren) Pierre-Louis: Mr. Pierre-Louis, is a first generation American, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. A graduate of Washington University School of Law, in St. Louis Missouri in 2006, Ren saw the writing on the wall and headed to California to be a part of the cannabis greenrush in 2014.

As a Cannabis wholesaler in California for the past 7+ years Ren has been building and nurturing relationships and businesses nationwide. One of his current companies, Savage Valley LLC, a California cannabis company, grossed about $26 Million in Revenue in 2020. As a partner at Green Thumb Ventures LLC, Ren's primary responsibility will be to target, negotiate and manage cannabis opportunities, on behalf of the company.

Seite 1 von 3
DNA Brands Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 15:06  |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DNA Brands Signs Joint Venture Agreement LOS ANGELES, CA and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / DNA Brands is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement with a partner located in Los Angeles, California. Under the terms of the agreement DNA Brands will be the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill: LPI in Part A of RHB-107 P2/3 COVID Study
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...