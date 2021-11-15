Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (OTC PINK: ATHC) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ATHC Prepares for Market Adoption and Significant Revenue Growth in 2022

checkAd
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / (Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation) - Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the "Company" or "Accelerated") (OTC PINK:ATHC), announced its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021 and further guidance. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides business services for SMB's and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions.

"We are actively preparing for the full scale launch of ROMPOS, Shieldmost, and Kash On Demand brands by Q1 2022. For the remainder of 2021, we look forward to finalizing numerous strategic partnerships nationwide, which will provide a great deal of adoption support throughout 2022. We anticipate significant revenue increases and a robust Q1, 2022. " Said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC.

ATHC has been harvesting and continues to incubate its library of disruptive FinTech technologies. Our brands have been engineered for acceptance by the 32.5 million U.S. based small businesses employing almost half of the private workforce. Company management improved on, and optimized user interfaces in preparation for a nationwide launch.

For the remainder of 2021 the Company's primary objectives are to expand its management and advisory personnel and allocating its distribution channels. ATHC has identified additional individuals from various strategic sectors for its Board of Advisors and Board of Directors. Resellers that today service over 100,000 SMB's nationwide and acquisitions with approximately $10 million in annual revenue. The Company will implement internal sales strategies and deploy its in-house staff of SMB advisors within ten weeks.

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

