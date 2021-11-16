Thunderful Q3 Earnings Top Consensus Expectations
(PLX AI) – Thunderful Q3 revenue SEK 762 million vs. estimate SEK 720 million.Q3 adjusted EBITA SEK 84.7 million vs. estimate SEK 84 millionQ3 adjusted EBITA margin 11.1%Q3 EBIT SEK 64.8 million vs. estimate SEK 59 millionQ3 EBIT margin 8.5%
