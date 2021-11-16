Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Thunderful Buys Early Morning Studio for SEK 80 Million in Cash & Shares, Plus Earnout (PLX AI) – Thunderful Acquires Mobile Developer Early Morning Studio.Thunderful Group pays an initial consideration of SEK 80.0 million on a cash- and debt-free basis, whereof SEK 45.0 million are paid in cash and SEK 35.0 million are paid by …



