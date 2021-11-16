Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 68.4 MW Wind Turbine Order in Turkey (PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 68.4 MW in Turkey from Enerjisa Üretim.Nordex Group to supply and install twelve N163/5.X turbines The contract also includes a Premium Service contract for maintenance and service of the turbines for a period of …



