Nordex Gets 68.4 MW Wind Turbine Order in Turkey
(PLX AI) – Nordex receives order for 68.4 MW in Turkey from Enerjisa Üretim.Nordex Group to supply and install twelve N163/5.X turbines The contract also includes a Premium Service contract for maintenance and service of the turbines for a period of …
