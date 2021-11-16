Tryg Targets Technical Result DKK 7-7.4 Billion in 2024 (PLX AI) – Tryg targets technical result between DKK 7.0 and DKK 7.4bn for 2024.Tryg targets driven by a Combined ratio at or below 82Tryg targets return on own funds at or above 25% in 2024Tryg solvency ratio is expected to be between 195 and 205 … (PLX AI) – Tryg targets technical result between DKK 7.0 and DKK 7.4bn for 2024.

Tryg targets driven by a Combined ratio at or below 82

Tryg targets return on own funds at or above 25% in 2024

Tryg solvency ratio is expected to be between 195 and 205 as per H1 2022

Tryg aims at distributing a total of DKK 17bn to DKK 19bn to shareholders between 2022 and 2024

All financial targets are underpinned by the DKK 900m synergies related to the RSA acquisition which are fully re-confirmed and Tryg has already started delivering these as per Q3 2021



