Tryg Targets Technical Result DKK 7-7.4 Billion in 2024
- (PLX AI) – Tryg targets technical result between DKK 7.0 and DKK 7.4bn for 2024.
- Tryg targets driven by a Combined ratio at or below 82
- Tryg targets return on own funds at or above 25% in 2024
- Tryg solvency ratio is expected to be between 195 and 205 as per H1 2022
- Tryg aims at distributing a total of DKK 17bn to DKK 19bn to shareholders between 2022 and 2024
- All financial targets are underpinned by the DKK 900m synergies related to the RSA acquisition which are fully re-confirmed and Tryg has already started delivering these as per Q3 2021
