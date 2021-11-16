Autoliv Targets 4-6% Organic Sales Growth per Year Over Time (PLX AI) – Autoliv says shareholder returns could be well above $2 billion over the coming three years.Autoliv expect to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per yearAutoliv aim to grow sales … (PLX AI) – Autoliv says shareholder returns could be well above $2 billion over the coming three years.

Autoliv expect to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per year

Autoliv aim to grow sales organically by 4-6% per year, over time

Autoliv for 2022 to 2024 targets a 12% adjusted operating margin

Autoliv ambition is to further increase our earnings capacity, to an adjusted operating margin of around 13% when ongoing and planned strategic initiatives are fully implemented and there is stability in market conditions Autoliv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Autoliv Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.11.2021, 07:44 | | 27 0 | 0 16.11.2021, 07:44 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer