Autoliv Targets 4-6% Organic Sales Growth per Year Over Time
(PLX AI) – Autoliv says shareholder returns could be well above $2 billion over the coming three years.Autoliv expect to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per yearAutoliv aim to grow sales …
Autoliv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv says shareholder returns could be well above $2 billion over the coming three years.
- Autoliv expect to grow organically by around 4 percentage points more than light vehicle production (LVP) growth per year
- Autoliv aim to grow sales organically by 4-6% per year, over time
- Autoliv for 2022 to 2024 targets a 12% adjusted operating margin
- Autoliv ambition is to further increase our earnings capacity, to an adjusted operating margin of around 13% when ongoing and planned strategic initiatives are fully implemented and there is stability in market conditions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0