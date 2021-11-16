checkAd

Orexo to File for OX124 FDA Approval; Sees U.S. Launch in H2 2023

(PLX AI) – Orexo pivotal trial OX124-002 meets the primary endpoints in the 4-period crossover, comparative bioavailability study in healthy volunteers.OX124 showed a significantly faster and higher absorption of naloxone compared to intramuscular …

  • (PLX AI) – Orexo pivotal trial OX124-002 meets the primary endpoints in the 4-period crossover, comparative bioavailability study in healthy volunteers.
  • OX124 showed a significantly faster and higher absorption of naloxone compared to intramuscular dosing with the injection reference product
  • OX124 is designed to help in the fight against overdoses caused by the most powerful synthetic opioids that are behind the vast majority of fatal overdoses in the US
  • Based on the successful outcome of the study, Orexo is expecting to file a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in H2 2022
  • Following FDA approval, a US launch will be initiated in H2 2023


