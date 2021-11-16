Orexo to File for OX124 FDA Approval; Sees U.S. Launch in H2 2023 (PLX AI) – Orexo pivotal trial OX124-002 meets the primary endpoints in the 4-period crossover, comparative bioavailability study in healthy volunteers.OX124 showed a significantly faster and higher absorption of naloxone compared to intramuscular … (PLX AI) – Orexo pivotal trial OX124-002 meets the primary endpoints in the 4-period crossover, comparative bioavailability study in healthy volunteers.

OX124 showed a significantly faster and higher absorption of naloxone compared to intramuscular dosing with the injection reference product

OX124 is designed to help in the fight against overdoses caused by the most powerful synthetic opioids that are behind the vast majority of fatal overdoses in the US

Based on the successful outcome of the study, Orexo is expecting to file a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in H2 2022

Following FDA approval, a US launch will be initiated in H2 2023



