Royal Unibrew Buys Aqua d’Or from Danone
- (PLX AI) – Danone announces the sale of Aqua d’Or to Royal Unibrew.
- The acquired activities have a strong organization and a modern production facility in Central Jutland, Denmark
- Closing of the transaction is subject to approval from the Danish Competition Authority, which is expected during the first half of 2022
- The acquisition strengthens Royal Unibrew’s market position within water in Denmark, as well as providing access to new sales channels for Royal Unibrew, the company said
- Aqua d’Or has around 75 employees and generated revenue of around DKK 180 million in 2020
