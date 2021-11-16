Autoliv Rises 3% as New Targets a Sign of Confidence, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose 3% after issuing new medium-term targets that signaled confidence, analysts said.Autoliv targets organic sales growth of 4-6% over time, and says shareholder returns could be well over $2 billion over the next 3 …
- Autoliv targets organic sales growth of 4-6% over time, and says shareholder returns could be well over $2 billion over the next 3 years
- The planned buybacks are above our estimate, SEB said
- A lot can happen between now and 2025 in the auto industry, but a more ambitious long-term growth plan is a positive, SEB said
