Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Autoliv Rises 3% as New Targets a Sign of Confidence, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares rose 3% after issuing new medium-term targets that signaled confidence, analysts said.Autoliv targets organic sales growth of 4-6% over time, and says shareholder returns could be well over $2 billion over the next 3 …



