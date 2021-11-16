checkAd

Paradox Interactive Jumps 9% After Earnings Beat, Positive CEO Comments

  • (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive shares rose 9% after third-quarter earnings beat expectations and the CEO vowed "far better" performance ahead.
  • Q3 sales beat by SEK 20 million, while the EBIT loss was less than half what the market expected
  • "We can and will perform far better," CEO Fredrik Wester said
  • "My and the management team's focus is on maximizing and developing a few strong segments and franchises, rather than placing several new big flags in unexplored territories," Wester said
  • Internal development will take precedence in future investments, CEO said
  • The CEO seems very focused on improving operations, invest more in internal projects, and seems to have a clear agenda ahead, Carnegie analysts said


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
16.11.2021, 09:25   

