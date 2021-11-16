Paradox Interactive Jumps 9% After Earnings Beat, Positive CEO Comments (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive shares rose 9% after third-quarter earnings beat expectations and the CEO vowed "far better" performance ahead.Q3 sales beat by SEK 20 million, while the EBIT loss was less than half what the market expected"We can and … (PLX AI) – Paradox Interactive shares rose 9% after third-quarter earnings beat expectations and the CEO vowed "far better" performance ahead.

Q3 sales beat by SEK 20 million, while the EBIT loss was less than half what the market expected

"We can and will perform far better," CEO Fredrik Wester said

"My and the management team's focus is on maximizing and developing a few strong segments and franchises, rather than placing several new big flags in unexplored territories," Wester said

Internal development will take precedence in future investments, CEO said

The CEO seems very focused on improving operations, invest more in internal projects, and seems to have a clear agenda ahead, Carnegie analysts said



Paradox Interactive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Paradox Interactive Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 16.11.2021, 09:25 | | 60 0 | 0 16.11.2021, 09:25 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer