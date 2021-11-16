Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Roblon Sees FY Revenue DKK 250 Million, in Middle of Guidance Range (PLX AI) – Roblon FY revenue DKK 250 million vs. guidance DKK 240-260 million previously.Operating loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) of around DKKm 13 against the previously guided loss of DKKm 16 (a profit of DKKm 9.2 …



