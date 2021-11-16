Roblon Sees FY Revenue DKK 250 Million, in Middle of Guidance Range
(PLX AI) – Roblon FY revenue DKK 250 million vs. guidance DKK 240-260 million previously.Operating loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) of around DKKm 13 against the previously guided loss of DKKm 16 (a profit of DKKm 9.2 …
- Operating loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) of around DKKm 13 against the previously guided loss of DKKm 16 (a profit of DKKm 9.2 ex. Senvion)
- Operating loss (EBIT) of around DKKm 33 against the previously guided loss of DKKm 36 (a loss of DKKm 8.7 ex. Senvion)
- Loss before tax of around DKKm 29 against the previously guided DKKm 33 (a loss of DKKm 8.4 ex. Senvion)
- Doesn't yet give guidance for next year
