Revenio Chairman to Resign in Spring 2022

(PLX AI) – Revenio Chairman Pekka Rönkä will resign at 2022 AGM.The Nomination and Renumeration Committee of Revenio's Board of Directors has begun identifying potential Board member candidates for the spring 2022 Annual General Meeting

  • (PLX AI) – Revenio Chairman Pekka Rönkä will resign at 2022 AGM.
  • The Nomination and Renumeration Committee of Revenio's Board of Directors has begun identifying potential Board member candidates for the spring 2022 Annual General Meeting
