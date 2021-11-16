PREVIEW: NKT Strategic Review of Photonics in Focus at Earnings Report (PLX AI) – NKT's strategic review of its Photonics unit will be in focus in tomorrow's earnings report, analyst said.NKT already announced preliminary Q3 results and upgraded its outlook on Oct. 19, seeing revenue for the year of EUR 1.2 billion and … (PLX AI) – NKT's strategic review of its Photonics unit will be in focus in tomorrow's earnings report, analyst said.

NKT already announced preliminary Q3 results and upgraded its outlook on Oct. 19, seeing revenue for the year of EUR 1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 125-135 billion

NKT is able to pass on most of the freight and raw material cost inflation to customers, Nordea said (buy, DKK 345)

The focus on the report day will likely be comments about the pipeline and the Photonics strategic review, Nordea said



