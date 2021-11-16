PREVIEW: NKT Strategic Review of Photonics in Focus at Earnings Report
(PLX AI) – NKT's strategic review of its Photonics unit will be in focus in tomorrow's earnings report, analyst said.NKT already announced preliminary Q3 results and upgraded its outlook on Oct. 19, seeing revenue for the year of EUR 1.2 billion and …
