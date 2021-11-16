Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siemens Healthineers Names Staudinger to Managing Board (PLX AI) – Siemens Healthineers changes to the Managing Board.Elisabeth Staudinger (51), Head of Siemens Healthineers in the Asia Pacific region since April 2018, has been appointed as a member of the Managing Board, effective December 1, 2021At the …



