Brussel Lambert Says Sienna Investment Managers in Talks to Acquire Acofi

(PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert says Sienna Investment Managers in exclusive negotiations to acquire Acofi.Sienna and Acofi Gestion have entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Acofi from certain of its current shareholders (La Française Group …

  • (PLX AI) – Brussel Lambert says Sienna Investment Managers in exclusive negotiations to acquire Acofi.
  • Sienna and Acofi Gestion have entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Acofi from certain of its current shareholders (La Française Group and non-executive partners)
  • Following this transaction, Sienna would be the sole controlling shareholder of Acofi
  • Acofi will add further expertise in the financing of real assets to Sienna, in particular corporate, real estate and renewable energy private debt
  • There will also be synergies as Acura benefits from Sienna’s European network and the support of GBL as a strategic sponsor


Autor: PLX AI
16.11.2021, 19:28  |  13   |   |   

