Basler Says Cyber Attack Caused Massive Disruptions of IT Infrastructure
(PLX AI) – Basler says was target of a cyber attack.Basler assumes that the damages and expenses caused by the cyberattack will be fully covered by the insuranceBasler cyberattack currently causes massive disruptions of the company …
Basler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Basler says was target of a cyber attack.
- Basler assumes that the damages and expenses caused by the cyberattack will be fully covered by the insurance
- Basler cyberattack currently causes massive disruptions of the company IT-infrastructure
- Doesn't change FY outlook
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0