SalMar Q3 Operational EBIT Below Expectations; Increases Volume Forecast (PLX AI) – SalMar Q3 operational EBIT NOK 748 million vs. estimate NOK 912 million.Operational EBIT per kg NOK 14.35, down from NOK 18.05 per kg in the second quarter and NOK 17.46 per kg in the third quarter 2020Q3 revenue NOK 4,019 million vs. … (PLX AI) – SalMar Q3 operational EBIT NOK 748 million vs. estimate NOK 912 million.

Operational EBIT per kg NOK 14.35, down from NOK 18.05 per kg in the second quarter and NOK 17.46 per kg in the third quarter 2020

Q3 revenue NOK 4,019 million vs. estimate NOK 3,850 million

SalMar is increasing its volume forecast for 2021 in Norway by 6,000 tonnes to 169,000 tonnes as a result of strong utilization of higher production capacity

A higher volume is expected to be harvested in 2022: Norway, 175,000 tonnes; Iceland, 16,000 tonnes; and Scotland, 46,000 tonnes SalMar Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SalMar Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.11.2021, 06:42 | | 19 0 | 0 17.11.2021, 06:42 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer