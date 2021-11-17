Talanx Raises Ambitions for Primary Insurance Operations
(PLX AI) – Talanx Group raises ambitions for primary insurance operations.Talanx 2021 dividend: Board of Management holds out the prospect of EUR 1.60Talanx Outlook for 2022 Group net income lifted to EUR 1,050–1,150 million rangeTalanx Primary …
- Talanx 2021 dividend: Board of Management holds out the prospect of EUR 1.60
- Talanx Outlook for 2022 Group net income lifted to EUR 1,050–1,150 million range
- Talanx Primary insurance aims for clear rise in return on equity in the period up to 2025
