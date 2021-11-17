Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

NKT Confirms Guidance; JPMorgan Hired for Photonics Strategic Review (PLX AI) – NKT Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 125-135 million (unchanged).Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200 million (standard metal prices)In NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% and the EBITDA margin is expected to …



