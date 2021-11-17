NKT Confirms Guidance; JPMorgan Hired for Photonics Strategic Review
- (PLX AI) – NKT Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 125-135 million (unchanged).
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,200 million (standard metal prices)
- In NKT Photonics, the organic revenue growth is expected to be approx. 8-15% and the EBITDA margin is expected to be approx. 6-8%
- Says NKT Photonics review is ongoing and J.P. Morgan Securities plc has been retained as lead financial advisor
