Auto1 Q3 Revenue Beats Consensus; Guidance Raised
(PLX AI) – Auto1 Q3 revenue EUR 1,260 million vs. estimate EUR 1,156 million.Outlook FY revenue EUR 4,500-4,600 million, raised from EUR 4,000-4,400 million previouslyUpgrades gross profit guidance to EUR 415-425 million, up from EUR 380-410 …
AUTO1 Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Auto1 Q3 revenue EUR 1,260 million vs. estimate EUR 1,156 million.
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 4,500-4,600 million, raised from EUR 4,000-4,400 million previously
- Upgrades gross profit guidance to EUR 415-425 million, up from EUR 380-410 million
- Guidance for units in the Merchant segment at ~560,000 units (previously: 554,000-580,000 units)
- Guidance for units in the Retail segment at 40,000-42,000 (previously: 38,000-43,000 units)
- Combined total units at ~600,000 cars (previously: 592,000-623,000 units)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0