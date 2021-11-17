Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Subsea 7 Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees 2022 EBITDA Flat, Growth in 2023 (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 185 million vs. estimate USD 174 million.Q3 revenue USD 1,450 million vs. estimate USD 1,393 millionOrder intake of $1.4 billion, equating to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0, resulting in a backlog of $6.7 …



