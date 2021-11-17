Subsea 7 Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees 2022 EBITDA Flat, Growth in 2023
(PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 185 million vs. estimate USD 174 million.Q3 revenue USD 1,450 million vs. estimate USD 1,393 millionOrder intake of $1.4 billion, equating to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0, resulting in a backlog of $6.7 …
Subsea 7 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Subsea 7 Q3 adjusted EBITDA USD 185 million vs. estimate USD 174 million.
- Q3 revenue USD 1,450 million vs. estimate USD 1,393 million
- Order intake of $1.4 billion, equating to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0, resulting in a backlog of $6.7 billion
- Says expect that revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 will exceed the prior year levels, and that net operating income will be positive
- In 2022, says we expect that Adjusted EBITDA will be broadly in line with 2021 before returning to growth in 2023
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0