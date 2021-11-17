Nibe 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations on Strong Demand
(PLX AI) – Nibe 9-month EBIT SEK 3,289 million vs. estimate SEK 3,232 million.9-month EBIT margin 14.7%9-month sales SEK 22,444 million vs. estimate SEK 22,450 millionSays due to the ongoing and considerable uncertainty related to sub-suppliers …
NIBE Industrier Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Nibe 9-month EBIT SEK 3,289 million vs. estimate SEK 3,232 million.
- 9-month EBIT margin 14.7%
- 9-month sales SEK 22,444 million vs. estimate SEK 22,450 million
- Says due to the ongoing and considerable uncertainty related to sub-suppliers contractors, however, the current quarter will also prove to be a challenging one
- Says cautiously optimistic about 2021 as a whole thanks to our geographical spread, focus on sustainability, stable profitability and good financial preparedness for further offensive acquisitions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0