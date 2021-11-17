Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Randstad October Organic Revenue per Working Day up 17% (PLX AI) – Randstad says long-term financial objectives are re-confirmed.In October 2021, organic revenue per working day increased 17% vs. Oct 2020 ( 10.5% vs. Oct 2019, supported by an extra weekend)The development of volumes in early November …



