Autoliv Slips as Carnegie Downgrades After Strong Price Performance
(PLX AI) – Autoliv shares slipped in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Autoliv risk/reward is more balanced after a strong price performance, Carnegie said, lifting the price target to SEK 1,050 from SEK 940 …
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares slipped in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- Autoliv risk/reward is more balanced after a strong price performance, Carnegie said, lifting the price target to SEK 1,050 from SEK 940
- Meanwhile, DNB still sees "plenty of reasons" to buy Autoliv, and lifts its price target to SEK 1,080 from SEK 1,000
- Autoliv is on track for several strong years, DNB said
- SEB also lifted its price target on the company, to SEK 970 from SEK 885, but maintained a hold rating
- The starting point for Autoliv is compelling, with end markets low and costs high, but a strong share price of late leaves us at hold, SEB said
