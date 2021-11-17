Autoliv Slips as Carnegie Downgrades After Strong Price Performance (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares slipped in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.Autoliv risk/reward is more balanced after a strong price performance, Carnegie said, lifting the price target to SEK 1,050 from SEK 940 … (PLX AI) – Autoliv shares slipped in early trading after Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy.

Autoliv risk/reward is more balanced after a strong price performance, Carnegie said, lifting the price target to SEK 1,050 from SEK 940

Meanwhile, DNB still sees "plenty of reasons" to buy Autoliv, and lifts its price target to SEK 1,080 from SEK 1,000

Autoliv is on track for several strong years, DNB said

SEB also lifted its price target on the company, to SEK 970 from SEK 885, but maintained a hold rating

The starting point for Autoliv is compelling, with end markets low and costs high, but a strong share price of late leaves us at hold, SEB said



Autoliv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Autoliv Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.11.2021, 10:03 | | 26 0 | 0 17.11.2021, 10:03 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer