DFDS Shares Down 3.5% After Higher Costs Hit Earnings
(PLX AI) – DFDS shares fell 3.5% after a third quarter profit missed despite better than expected revenues. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was 9% below consensus as DFDS was hit by higher costs from bottlenecks across EuropeThe bottlenecks and truck driver …
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA was 9% below consensus as DFDS was hit by higher costs from bottlenecks across Europe
- The bottlenecks and truck driver shortages are expected to continue in Q4, the company said
- The challenges are likely to last into next year, so consensus estimates will probably come down for next year, depending on DFDS's ability to pass on costs, SEB analysts said
