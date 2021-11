DFDS Shares Down 3.5% After Higher Costs Hit Earnings (PLX AI) – DFDS shares fell 3.5% after a third quarter profit missed despite better than expected revenues. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was 9% below consensus as DFDS was hit by higher costs from bottlenecks across EuropeThe bottlenecks and truck driver … (PLX AI) – DFDS shares fell 3.5% after a third quarter profit missed despite better than expected revenues.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA was 9% below consensus as DFDS was hit by higher costs from bottlenecks across Europe

The bottlenecks and truck driver shortages are expected to continue in Q4, the company said

The challenges are likely to last into next year, so consensus estimates will probably come down for next year, depending on DFDS's ability to pass on costs, SEB analysts said DFDS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

DFDS Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 17.11.2021, 10:12 | | 21 0 | 0 17.11.2021, 10:12 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer