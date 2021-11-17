Genmab Share Slump Is Buying Opportunity, Nordea Says
- (PLX AI) – Genmab's recent share slump is a buying opportunity, analysts at Nordea said, maintaining an unchanged price target of DKK 3,191.
- Investors should add to positions ahead of the J&J Pharma Business Review day on Nov. 18, Nordea said
- Genmab has historically performed well after such events: Nordea
- Price target implies 17% upside
