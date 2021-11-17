Tryg Has Room For Significant Dividends & Buybacks Through 2024, Analysts Say (PLX AI) – Tryg is likely to return more cash to shareholders than consensus currently anticipates, analysts said. The insurer's earnings are likely to exceed ordinary dividends by DKK 3 billion from 2023/2024, Nordea saidWhile consensus sees … (PLX AI) – Tryg is likely to return more cash to shareholders than consensus currently anticipates, analysts said.

The insurer's earnings are likely to exceed ordinary dividends by DKK 3 billion from 2023/2024, Nordea said

While consensus sees extraordinary dividends of only 0.7 DKK in 2023 and 1 DKK in 2024, Nordea sees DKK 2.4 for each year

Tryg has scope for close to 20% of its current market cap to be distributed via dividends and buybacks through 2024, DNB said

