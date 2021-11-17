checkAd

Royal Unibrew Q3 Profit Hit by Raw Material Price Increases; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Q3 revenue DKK 2,434 million vs. estimate DKK 2,400 million.Q3 EBIT DKK 596 million vs. estimate DKK 610 millionQ3 EBIT margin 24.5%Q3 pretax profit DKK 600 million vs. estimate DKK 615 millionQ3 net income DKK 474 …

  • (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Q3 revenue DKK 2,434 million vs. estimate DKK 2,400 million.
  • Q3 EBIT DKK 596 million vs. estimate DKK 610 million
  • Q3 EBIT margin 24.5%
  • Q3 pretax profit DKK 600 million vs. estimate DKK 615 million
  • Q3 net income DKK 474 million
  • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,625-1,700 million (unchanged)
  • Most raw material prices and other input costs have continued to increase through Q3 and into Q4 and are putting significant pressure on the cost base going into 2022, company says
  • Says full-year EBIT will be negatively affected by about DKK 90 million (included in guidance and increased from about DKK 75 million as announced in connection with the H1 2021 results), assuming that current spot prices are unchanged for the rest of the year


Royal UNIBREW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
17.11.2021, 13:15  |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royal Unibrew Q3 Profit Hit by Raw Material Price Increases; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Q3 revenue DKK 2,434 million vs. estimate DKK 2,400 million.Q3 EBIT DKK 596 million vs. estimate DKK 610 millionQ3 EBIT margin 24.5%Q3 pretax profit DKK 600 million vs. estimate DKK 615 millionQ3 net income DKK 474 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens Healthineers Names Staudinger to Managing Board
Basler Says Cyber Attack Caused Massive Disruptions of IT Infrastructure
Brussel Lambert Says Sienna Investment Managers in Talks to Acquire Acofi
Meltwater Q3 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Just Below Estimates
Embracer Q2 EBITDA SEK 1,640 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,310 Million
Talanx Raises Ambitions for Primary Insurance Operations
Revenio Chairman to Resign in Spring 2022
Hartmann Q3 EBIT DKK 12 Million
Nibe 9-Month Earnings Top Expectations on Strong Demand
PREVIEW: NKT Strategic Review of Photonics in Focus at Earnings Report
Titel
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Royal Unibrew Buys Aqua d’Or from Danone
Novo Nordisk Expects Wegovy Approval for Obesity in Europe in 2 Months
Paradox Interactive Jumps 9% After Earnings Beat, Positive CEO Comments
Norwegian Air Chairman Bought 10,000 Shares
Commerzbank Has 70% Upside in Bull Case, Morgan Stanley Says in Upgrade
Vestas Deal with Maersk Reduces EBIT Margin Risk, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Buy Coloplast After Atos Medical Acquisition, Says Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database