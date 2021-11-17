Royal Unibrew Q3 Profit Hit by Raw Material Price Increases; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Q3 revenue DKK 2,434 million vs. estimate DKK 2,400 million.Q3 EBIT DKK 596 million vs. estimate DKK 610 millionQ3 EBIT margin 24.5%Q3 pretax profit DKK 600 million vs. estimate DKK 615 millionQ3 net income DKK 474 …
- (PLX AI) – Royal Unibrew Q3 revenue DKK 2,434 million vs. estimate DKK 2,400 million.
- Q3 EBIT DKK 596 million vs. estimate DKK 610 million
- Q3 EBIT margin 24.5%
- Q3 pretax profit DKK 600 million vs. estimate DKK 615 million
- Q3 net income DKK 474 million
- Outlook FY EBIT DKK 1,625-1,700 million (unchanged)
- Most raw material prices and other input costs have continued to increase through Q3 and into Q4 and are putting significant pressure on the cost base going into 2022, company says
- Says full-year EBIT will be negatively affected by about DKK 90 million (included in guidance and increased from about DKK 75 million as announced in connection with the H1 2021 results), assuming that current spot prices are unchanged for the rest of the year
