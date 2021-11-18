Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Holcim Targets 3-5% Sales Growth Like-for-Like by 2025 in New Strategy (PLX AI) – Holcim aims to deliver continuous profitable growth with 3%-5% net sales growth lfl and over-proportional Recurring EBIT growth lfl.Holcim targets Solutions & Products to 30% of Group net salesAims for 45% cash conversion10% return on …



