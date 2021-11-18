Holcim Targets 3-5% Sales Growth Like-for-Like by 2025 in New Strategy
(PLX AI) – Holcim aims to deliver continuous profitable growth with 3%-5% net sales growth lfl and over-proportional Recurring EBIT growth lfl.Holcim targets Solutions & Products to 30% of Group net salesAims for 45% cash conversion10% return on …
Holcim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Holcim aims to deliver continuous profitable growth with 3%-5% net sales growth lfl and over-proportional Recurring EBIT growth lfl.
- Holcim targets Solutions & Products to 30% of Group net sales
- Aims for 45% cash conversion
- 10% return on invested capital in 2025
- Ratio of net financial debt to EBITDA of under 1.5x in 2025
- Sustainability targets: 25% of ready-mix sales from ECOPact, with 30% to 100% lower CO2 footprint
- 10 million tons of construction & demolition waste recycled in its products and 75 million tons of recycled materials overall
- Green CAPEX of CHF 500 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0