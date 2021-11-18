Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Thyssenkrupp FY Guidance Adj. EBIT of EUR 1.5-1.8 Billion (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says order intake, sales and adjusted EBIT in fiscal year 2020/2021 much higher than in pandemic-weakened prior year.Thyssenkrupp Forecast improvement in adjusted EBIT to between €1.5 and 1.8 billion for the current fiscal …



