Thyssenkrupp FY Guidance Adj. EBIT of EUR 1.5-1.8 Billion

(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says order intake, sales and adjusted EBIT in fiscal year 2020/2021 much higher than in pandemic-weakened prior year.Thyssenkrupp Forecast improvement in adjusted EBIT to between €1.5 and 1.8 billion for the current fiscal …

  • (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says order intake, sales and adjusted EBIT in fiscal year 2020/2021 much higher than in pandemic-weakened prior year.
  • Thyssenkrupp Forecast improvement in adjusted EBIT to between €1.5 and 1.8 billion for the current fiscal year
  • Thyssenkrupp Forecast net income of at least €1 billion and break-even in free cash flow
  • Between October 2020 and September 2021, the group of companies posted an order intake totaling €39.6 billion, which was an increase of 41 percent
  • Sales improved by 18 percent to €34 billion
  • Adjusted EBIT increased to €796 million (prior year: €(1,759) million)
  • All segments contributed to this positive development with substantial earnings improvements in some cases
  • Says materials businesses profited from rising volumes and prices


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
18.11.2021, 07:04   

