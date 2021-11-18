Thyssenkrupp FY Guidance Adj. EBIT of EUR 1.5-1.8 Billion
(PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says order intake, sales and adjusted EBIT in fiscal year 2020/2021 much higher than in pandemic-weakened prior year.Thyssenkrupp Forecast improvement in adjusted EBIT to between €1.5 and 1.8 billion for the current fiscal …
- (PLX AI) – Thyssenkrupp says order intake, sales and adjusted EBIT in fiscal year 2020/2021 much higher than in pandemic-weakened prior year.
- Thyssenkrupp Forecast improvement in adjusted EBIT to between €1.5 and 1.8 billion for the current fiscal year
- Thyssenkrupp Forecast net income of at least €1 billion and break-even in free cash flow
- Between October 2020 and September 2021, the group of companies posted an order intake totaling €39.6 billion, which was an increase of 41 percent
- Sales improved by 18 percent to €34 billion
- Adjusted EBIT increased to €796 million (prior year: €(1,759) million)
- All segments contributed to this positive development with substantial earnings improvements in some cases
- Says materials businesses profited from rising volumes and prices
ThyssenKrupp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0