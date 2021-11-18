NFON 9-Month Adj. EBITDA Rises 11% to EUR 2.8 Million; Guidance Cut
(PLX AI) – NFON 9-month EBITDA EUR 2 million.9-month revenue EUR 56.5 million9-month adjusted EBITDA EUR 2.8 millionIn Europe, supply bottlenecks for hardware and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to prove a burden, company saysManagement …
