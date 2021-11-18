checkAd

NFON 9-Month Adj. EBITDA Rises 11% to EUR 2.8 Million; Guidance Cut

(PLX AI) – NFON 9-month EBITDA EUR 2 million.9-month revenue EUR 56.5 million9-month adjusted EBITDA EUR 2.8 millionIn Europe, supply bottlenecks for hardware and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to prove a burden, company saysManagement …

  • (PLX AI) – NFON 9-month EBITDA EUR 2 million.
  • 9-month revenue EUR 56.5 million
  • 9-month adjusted EBITDA EUR 2.8 million
  • In Europe, supply bottlenecks for hardware and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to prove a burden, company says
  • Management Board expects a slightly weaker growth rate for the seat base of 12% to 14% for the full year 2021 compared to the originally forecast 15% to 17%
  • Due to how seats are developing, the Group also foresees a slight flattening of the growth rate of recurring revenues for the full year to the lower end of the originally forecast range of between 14% and 16%
Autor: PLX AI
18.11.2021, 07:07  |  20   |   |   

