Hexagon Purus Gets $1.7 Million Contract for 3 Battery Electric Trucks
(PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus to provide a leading provider of propulsion solutions with zero-emission trucks. To deliver three battery electric trucks for testing of their next generation drivetrainsThe total sales value of the contract is approximately …
Hexagon Purus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Hexagon Purus to provide a leading provider of propulsion solutions with zero-emission trucks.
- To deliver three battery electric trucks for testing of their next generation drivetrains
- The total sales value of the contract is approximately USD 1.7 million
- Delivery in Q1 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0