SBB Buys 35% of Amasten for SEK 13.30 per Share (PLX AI) – SBB acquires approximately 35 percent of Amasten at SEK 13.30 per share.Now holds a total of 53% of AmastenTotal cash consideration about SEK 3.5 billion



