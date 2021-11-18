SBB Buys 35% of Amasten for SEK 13.30 per Share
(PLX AI) – SBB acquires approximately 35 percent of Amasten at SEK 13.30 per share.Now holds a total of 53% of AmastenTotal cash consideration about SEK 3.5 billion
