REC Silicon Says Hanwha Solutions Buys New Shares, Will Own 16.67% (PLX AI) – REC Silicon gets NOK 964 million in proceeds in a directed share issue to Hanwha Solutions at subscription price NOK 20 per share.Aker Horizons also sells some existing REC Silicon shares to HanwhaAfter these transactions, Aker Horizons … (PLX AI) – REC Silicon gets NOK 964 million in proceeds in a directed share issue to Hanwha Solutions at subscription price NOK 20 per share.

Aker Horizons also sells some existing REC Silicon shares to Hanwha

After these transactions, Aker Horizons and Hanwha Solutions will each own approximately 16.67% of the shares in REC Silicon

Hanwha Solutions is one of the world’s leading solar PV manufacturers with a total cell manufacturing capacity of 10GW globally

The company provides high-quality solar PV panels to the residential market through their wholly owned brand Q CELLS, which holds a 25 percent market share in the US

Transactions are expected to strengthen REC Silicon’s financial position and ensure that the Company has the necessary resources to reopen its FBR facility in Moses Lake, Washington, and enable investment opportunities in Butte, Montana

Hanwha Solutions’ strategic investment in REC Silicon represents a step towards establishing a highly efficient, low carbon solar value chain in the US



REC Silicon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

REC Silicon Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 18.11.2021, 07:33 | | 65 0 | 0 18.11.2021, 07:33 |

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Grid-Party Kommentar abschicken Ihre Follower (8) sollen informiert werden. Disclaimer